The Planning Authority is considering a recommendation for the approval of a major mixed-use development on part of the parking area of the old trade fair grounds in Naxxar.

The development will include a supermarket, shops and restaurants and more than 100 apartments.

The 10-floor project will dwarf the two-floor buildings near by.

It is seen by objectors as worsening development pressures in the area but a traffic impact assessment concluded that the impact would be minimal.

The project, proposed by SPTT Properties Limited, is expected to create more than 2,300 new car trips from and towards the new development every day.

A design of the whole project.

It would include the excavation of the site to make provision for two basement levels of parking facilities, another basement level for a supermarket, a gymnasium and storage facilities, retail outlets and a child daycare centre at ground level together with offices on the first floor and an overlying cluster of 113 residential units over eight floors.

The site, covering just under 5,200 square metres, is on Triq il-Markiz Giuseppe Scicluna and adjoins three other new roads. It is 70 metres from the Urban Conservation Area of Naxxar.

The Environment and Resources Authority concluded that the block does not require an Environment Impact Assessment because the “impacts are unlikely to be significant”.

Artist’s impression of part of the project.

Air quality studies quoted in the ERA report show no significant impact resulting from the project.

The case officer recommended its approval despite comments from objectors about the excessive building height, which greatly exceeds the current height of all the buildings surrounding the development. These are mostly comprised of terraced houses, town houses and apartment blocks of up to four levels.

Residents and objectors have argued that the new development would have a negative visual impact on the area and would lead to a significant reduction in the amount of sunlight received by residences lying close to the development.

The case officer said that in line with present policies, the developer was bound to provide public open space of not less than 2,594 square metres.

On the proposed office space, the Planning Directorate said that this was larger than what is normally considered within residential areas. However, it may be considered acceptable since the proposed offices are segregated into smaller units rather than one whole office floor and a green travel plan is being included to ensure that no adverse impact is created in terms of transport.

The directorate recommended the project’s approval subject to a contribution of €325,000 towards the Planning Authority’s Urban Improvements Fund for the implementation of the public open spaces, a contribution of €50,000 to the Arts’ Council’s Artistic Fund and a bank guarantee of €200,000 to ensure full compliance with the permit conditions.