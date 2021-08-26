There were 1,542 people registering for a job in July, 2,439 fewer compared to the same month last year.

According to data provided by Jobsplus, the biggest drop was in those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks, the National Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Drops were also recorded among people registering for work for more than 21 weeks.

The number of registrants with a disability increased by 10 compared to the previous year, reaching 258.

Males accounted for 73.3% of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 22.8% and 42.5% respectively.