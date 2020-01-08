Firefighters rushed to Marsa on Wednesday morning after a large fire broke out at an initial reception centre used to detain migrants.

Massive plumes of black smoke blew through the air as police officers and Civil Protection Department officials worked to control the situation and evacuate people.

The centre is believed to house up to 500 people. Representatives from the Agency for Welfare of Asylum Seekers, which operates the centre, declined to say how many people were being held inside the centre when the fire broke out.

In a tweet published at 1.42pm, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that there "no known casualties at this point".

Sources told Times of Malta that initial indications are that the fire was not the result of an uprising inside the centre.

"This does not seem to have been a riot," they said. They however said the fire may have been lit intentionally.

People huddled outside

Police officers urged people to move away from the entrance to the centre as they worked. Access to Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa was temporarily closed off.

More than a dozen police cars and three fire engines were spotted at the scene.

A large medical unit vehicle - essentially a mobile clinic - was also brought on site.

Well over 100 people stood outside, watching calmly as the smoke continued to rise. Many, wearing thin jumpers or shirts, shivered and huddled into blankets as they kept young children close.

AWAS workers checked on children and families and were overheard reassuring them that alternative accommodation would be found for them.

People wait outside the blazing centre. Photo: Jessica Arena

Emergency services escort a woman towards a medical unit. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

About the Marsa centre

The Marsa centre was previously used as an open centre which residents were free to enter and exit from. It is now used as an initial reception centre, where migrants who arrive in Malta by sea are housed while their asylum applications are assessed or they are relocated to other EU member states.

The centre is managed by the Agency for Welfare of Asylum Seekers.

Fire trucks at the scene, as a man carries a bagful of belongings out. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Tensions within migrant centres have risen in recent months, with people detained growing increasingly restless as they wait to discover their fate.

Last week, UN refugee agency UNHCR said that around 1,400 people were being detained inside the Marsa centre and another in Safi.

Conditions are said to be especially dire in the Safi centre, which has seen a series of riots over the past months.

The most recent uprising, last Monday, led to 24 arrests and 22 people charged in court.