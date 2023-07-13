The omission of a massive construction site in Marsascala from the tourism authority’s list of streets exempt from excavation in summer has angered neighbouring residents facing hot months with shut windows to avoid dust and noise pollution.

GAP Projects Ltd’s large development, PA/00777/22, of 182 garages and 118 overlaying flats, is under way at Żonqor, Triq l-Għaguza, corner with Triq l-Għawwiema.

This is considered a tourist area with both summer and permanent residences.

Yet, it was not included in the Malta Tourism Authority’s ban on works between June 15 and September 30, leaving residents asking why.

Triq Żonqor, except for the specific area known as Ġnien Alfred Debono, where the site is located, has been exempted.

The barrier around the excavation site, which is close to the seafront.

“Anyone walking along the seafront can hear and see the relentless excavation that has been going on since January,” said one angry resident.

Joe Chetcuti, who lives right across from the site, said the area should have been included in the ban, given its proximity to the seafront.

“To rub salt into the wound, St Joseph Street, just a few blocks away, was included in the no-excavation list,” Chetcuti pointed out.

“May I ask how we are expected to keep our windows closed throughout the hot summer months? Besides, the dust being generated is unbearable, let alone the noise of two excavators, hammering away eight hours a day, Monday to Friday, and for five hours on Saturdays.

“We have endured living next door to a quarry for six months already. I had to buy a clothes dryer because of the dust whipped up every time a truck drives out of the site,” he said.

Residents have also complained about trucks arriving on site before dawn and parking haphazardly in the street below. Each time they come and go, they whip up clouds of dust.

Chetcuti and his wife, both pensioners, are forced out of their home every morning to escape the pounding noise of the rock cutters that begins at 7am.

“People who work would not know the suffering we have to withstand because they leave early and return after 4pm. But they are affected by the dust generated all day long,” he said.

“Don’t people, particularly the old and retired, have a right to a little rest in the afternoon?” Chetcuti asked.

He has been joined in his battle by the families of Jo Dimech Conti, Christine Camilleri and Patricia Debono, Christine Lundy and Beryl Field, who have a flat in Marsascala and visit regularly for holidays, as well as others on the Marsascala Our Beautiful Village Facebook page.

For half a year, Dimech Conti has been finding it hard to rest during the day when he works nights.

“Now, it is even worse, having to keep all windows closed due to the unbearable dust, especially when it is windy,” he complained.

“If construction has to be carried out, at least respect the residents,” Debono insisted, while Camilleri said cleaning the dust every day to enjoy her balcony in summer was “too much”.

Each time trucks arrive at or exit the site, they whip up clouds of dust, residents say.

Residents sent e-mails to the local council, copied to the tourism and building authorities, in March, asking for the site to be included in the list of “no excavation summer break” streets.

They never heard anything back and, finally, were informed by the local council that the MTA said submissions had been made too late, leaving the residents frustrated.

They found the excuse “unacceptable” and have asked the tourism authority to reconsider including Triq l-Għaguza again.

The authority did not respond to questions about whether this would be reconsidered.

Contacted for a comment, the building watchdog redirected questions to the MTA as the authority responsible for the list of streets.

The list of localities and streets where demolition or excavation works are prohibited during the summer months can be viewed here: mta.com.mt/en/summerbreaktime2023.