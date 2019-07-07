A master class on scriptwriting in both television and film led by Scottish scriptwriter and doctor John Collee will be held between September 9 and 11.

John Collee

Collee is best known as the scriptwriter of Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, the Oscar-winning 2003 film starring Russell Crowe and the popular animated movie Happy Feet, which won the Oscar for best animated film in 2007. His most recent work is the script for the thriller Mumbai, released last year.

The three sessions will start at 9.30am and will be held at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta. Each session will be three hours long. The participation fee is €50 for the three sessions.

The master class is being organised by the Directorate for Culture within the Ministry of Justice, Culture and Local Government, in collaboration with the Australian High Commission in Malta, the Broadcasting Authority, the Maltese Arts Council and the Malta Film Commission.

For more information, send an e-mail to culture@gov.mt.