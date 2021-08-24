The Dominicans of Vittoriosa yesterday welcomed the master general of the Dominican Order, Fr Gerard Francisco Timoner III.

The reliquary containing a piece of the skull of St Dominic (centre)

The Dominicans are this week marking the eighth centenary from the death of their founder and last Saturday brought to Malta the relic of the cranium of St Dominic from the Dominican monastery of Monte Mario in Rome.

On the master general’s arrival, he was taken to the priory of the Annunciation in Vittoriosa, and at 5.30pm, he celebrated vespers at the church of Our Lady of Safe Harbour in Valletta.

Later on, he accompanied the relic across the harbour back to Vittoriosa, along with Fr Vincent Micallef, prior provincial of the Maltese Dominican Province, and the Dominican Fathers of Vittoriosa.

At 7.15pm, a celebration in the church of the Annunciation welcomed back the relic of St Dominic and the master general.

Today, at 6.15pm, the master general will preside over a solemn mass for the whole Maltese Dominican family at the church of the Annunciation in Vittoriosa.