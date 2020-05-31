The Institute of Maltese Studies will be reopening its Master in Maltese Studies course for the seventh time in October.

The Master in Maltese Studies is a three-year part-time evening course which includes the writing of a dissertation in the third year.

It comprises 11 units and focuses on Malta and the Maltese with special reference to culture and identity, past and present within a Mediterranean perspective.

Themes include ethnography, migration, society, food, agriculture, environment, religious values, archaeology, architecture, music, archives, literature, art, heritage and cultural identity.

The main objectives of the institute are to promote the pursuit of multidisciplinary academic studies and research on various aspects of Maltese culture and identity in their widest manifestations.