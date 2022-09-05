Maltese pianist Rachel Gauci recently graduated with a Master of Music in Piano Performance from the prestigious Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) in Glasgow.

During her two-year course she studied with Prof. Fali Pavri, Sinae Lee and Sasa Donaldson. As part of her course, she performed Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor, Op.16 and Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto in G minor Op.22 as well as two solo recitals.

At the RCS she also had the opportunity to play in vocal master classes with Malcolm Martineau and Julia Brown. Gauci performed twice during the RCS piano festival both as a piano duo and dance collaboration as well as a soloist.

Her studies were supported by Malta Arts Scholarships, Janatha Stubbs Foundation and the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation.