Customers using their Mastercard for the first time to pay for a trip worth €10 or more via the eCabs APP, will receive a €5 cashback on their cards.

A total of €15,000 in cashbacks will be given out to all Mastercard users who place a booking with a new card on the eCabs app for the first time.

“eCabs is thrilled to partner with Mastercard and Credorax to enhance the experience for clients using our service,” said Matthew Bezzina, CEO at eCabs. “Mastercard cardholders using their card for the first time to pay for their eCabs trip via our app will be able to enjoy a cashback on their card – our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their custom.”

The promotion is open to residents and non-residents in Malta, aged 18 and over with a valid Mastercard, irrespective of the bank and the country where it was issued. Only one Mastercard can be used per user, and no reimbursement will be provided on a second Mastercard used. The promotion is only valid on payments made through eCabs mobile app.