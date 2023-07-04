MasterChef will make its way to Maltese shores in 2024, allowing local aspiring and seasoned chefs to showcase their culinary skills to a national audience.

Applications are now open for contenders keen to compete on the international reality TV show, which will air on TVM in February 2024 for 13 weeks.

Originally a British TV show produced by the BBC, MasterChef first found itself on air in 1990 and has since exploded into a global franchise, spreading the culinary bug to around 60 countries and even earning its own celebrity spinoff.

The show features a competition format where cooks are tasked with challenges that see them craft dishes which are usually judged by a panel of professionals, pitting the contestants against each other as they face elimination.

The challenges can vary in intensity and themes. Some tasks see contestants grouped together to cook for large venues such as school children or weddings while others force them to use specific ingredients to create unique dishes.

It is the first time that the show will feature on Maltese TV. The local franchise will be produced by production company greatt, which previously worked on other local reality productions such as Malta’s Got Talent, X Factor Malta and Shark Tank Malta.

The intention is to showcase how “capable” local cooks are and take it to the next level, producer Mark Grech told Times of Malta.

The show will span 13 weekly episodes as contestants cook for yet-to-be-announced gastronomy judges.

“Expect a local line-up,” he said when asked about the judges, following through with their ethos to highlight local talent, culture and capabilities.

Grech said that the team has received more applications than expected but urged people to apply, saying a decision about how many contestants will make it onto the show has not yet been taken.

“At this stage, we are open to everyone to see what they can bring to the table,” he said.

Those who think they have what it takes to be the next MasterChef can apply at masterchefmalta.net by filling out a short form with their name, contact info and their best dish.

The show will be filmed in October but no other concrete dates are available.