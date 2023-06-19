Celebrated Masterchef Francesco Mazzei’s six-month residency at Villa Corinthia in Attard has finally landed with guests treated to a feast of truffles, cocktails and, of course, his world-famous pasta.

Speaking during a recent launch event, London-based Mazzei said he wanted to bring his love for genuine and humble Calabrian cuisine to Malta.

Guests were treated to some of his famous dishes, which included a show-stopping house-made pasta, sauced in a giant wheel of creamy Grana Padano cheese and covered with heaps of freshly shaved truffle. There was also an entire ‘Nduja – the spicy, spreadable pork sausage which Mazzei has been championing for decades.

Over the past three decades, Mazzei has established himself as a leading global ambassador of southern Italian cuisine.

Throughout his residency at Villa Corinthia, Mazzei will be introducing Malta to Calabrian delights like sweet tropea onions, musky bergamot oranges, subtly smoky red peppers and delicate liquorice root – all staples of the Calabrian pantry.

Alexandra Pisani, general manager of the Corinthia Palace, said she is thrilled to be collaborating with Mazzei and his team.

“I’ve been an advocate of Francesco’s for years. I love his passion, enthusiasm, work ethic, humbleness and, most of all, his phenomenal pasta!”

“What we are trying to do is very simple really. I want Villa Corinthia to be somewhere that you can all enjoy, a place that can be whatever you want it to be, serving great humble food in a beautiful space,” she said.

Mazzei, 49, was born and raised in Calabria but has since established himself as a leading chef with award-winning restaurants in London and beyond.

Known for his philosophy of no-frills, honest cooking, Mazzei says that’s all you need when you’re working with ingredients as vibrant as he is.

“This is what we will be doing in Malta. Excellent food that is accessible. We want people to come for the full experience or just a plate of pasta and a couple of glasses of wine. Mostly, we want people to have a good time. After all, that’s what it’s all about,” Pisani said.

Throughout the rest of the year, the chef and his culinary team will also be holding special pop-up events partnering up with some of the world’s best producers and suppliers.

Read more about Francesco Mazzei at Villa Corinthia or book a table at https://www.corinthia.com/palace-hotel-and-spa/francesco-mazzei-at-villa-corinthia/.