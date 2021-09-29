Heritage Malta is holding a masterclass about the world of colour as seen through the eyes of a Portuguese knight on Wednesday.

Fra’ Diogo de Carvalho e Sampaio wrote a treatise on the nature of colour while based in Malta in the late 18th century.

The Tratado das Cores was actually printed in 1787 and is one of the few scientific works printed on the island in that century. It opens with the following words: “This treatise is nothing else than a clear exposition of my ideas about colours, according to the order they appear to me.”

The 1787 treatise

Fra’ Diogo arrived in Malta in 1785 and started studying colour out of pure curiosity. Later, he wrote more books about colour while in Spain.

During the masterclass, Cláudia Garradas will get a closer look at this printed work, which includes woodcuts hand-coloured by the author himself. Following the presentation, attendees will also be able to get a more in-depth explanation of the work by Garradas, as she flips through the historic document in a live demonstration.

The event will take place at MUŻA’s Conference Hall on Wednesday, October 29 from 6.30 to 7.30pm. Admission is free of charge, but reservation at any Heritage Malta museum or site is required.