Carlos Conde, an American-born bass-baritone with an international career as an opera singer and widely known as a vocal pedagogue and a professor of opera-performing-practice, was invited to the Mikiel Anton Vassalli College Malta School of Music on the initiative of soprano teacher Miriam Cauchi.

Conde delivered a public lecture on classical singing and gave masterclasses to 31 local singers aimed at improving their singing technique and repertoire interpretation.

The theme of the lecture was classical singing based on the Italian linguistic perspective, a vocal technique which dates back to the 13th-century Italian School of Singing. It was supported by theories of bel canto masters such as Marchetto da Padova (1274-1326), Francesco Tosi (1653-1732), Nicola Porpora (1688-1768), Giovanni Battista Mancini (1714-1800), Vincenzo Manfredini (1737-1799), Giovanni Lamperti (1839-1910), and Manuel García (1805-1906).

A highlight was the active collaboration of the three voice teachers from the vocal department of the MAVC Malta School of Music, namely Cauchi herself, Andriana Yordanova and Graziella Debattista, with whom Conde established a team-teaching dynamic.

The students were accompanied by pianist-teachers Irina Fedcenko, Julia Miller and Galina Antariuk from the same school.

Conde started each masterclass by ‘vocalising’ each singer while he referring to aspects of the technique outlined in his lecture. He first listened to the student’s speaking voice and afterwards he guided the student through vocal warm-up drills.

Conde helped students improve their technique by inviting them to find an equilibrium between head and chest vocal registers – two apparent extremes which need to be fused together seamlessly like two primary colours.

He identified potential within each singer’s voice, including areas of interest from a commercial aspect. Moreover, he gave a lecture on career development, performance practice and a global view on the development of the art form.