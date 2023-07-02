The university’s Faculty of Theology, in collaboration with the Carmelite Institute Malta, is offering a Master of Arts in Spiritual Companionship in October.

This professional programme, which was first offered in 2008, aims to train and empower its participants to discover and practise the art and profession of spiritual companionship.

The programme aims to respond to the need of ongoing formation of pastoral ministers and school religious counsellors, as well as persons involved in one-to-one professional spiritual accompaniment.

Its study units cover a range of topics, including spirituality as a human phenomenon; the dynamics of growth and maturity in the spiritual life; foundations of spiritual companionship; and principles of spiritual discernment as the object of spiritual accompaniment.

The programme also delves into the emerging contexts in contemporary society that call for spiritual companionship. Participants will engage in supervised practice in the field through their practicum and supervision module. To support their practice, they will also engage in an interdisciplinary approach to spiritual companionship through study units focused on psycho-spiritual growth, counselling in a pastoral setting, helping skills and ethical issues which might arise in the director-directee professional relationship.

The programme is recommended for people who wish to be involved in the spiritual formation of others by providing the service of spiritual companionship and direction. It is also recommended for persons engaged in one-to-one pastoral ministry, particularly family and youth ministers, chaplains, spiritual directors in schools and healthcare, as well as those involved as group leaders.

Good will and intentions are not enough to support people, especially if they are in vulnerable situations - Course coordinator Fr Charló Camilleri, O.Carm.

It aims to train pastoral ministers to adopt a professional mindset, as spiritual accompaniment is a particular form of ministry that requires professional training to support directees or clients who either require assistance and help, or would like to be mentored in their journey of growth, maturity and well-being taking into consideration also their spiritual dimension.

Maurizio Lapira

Maurizio Lapira, a social worker by profession and a pastoral youth minister working with pre/adolescents in the Teen Klabb and faith formation projects in Valletta, admits that “when I started reading for my Masters in Spiritual Companionship, I was not sure how effective it would be with the work I was involved in. Now I recognise how it has equipped me and formed me to shoulder the responsibility that comes with pastoral formation.”

Course coordinator Fr Charló Camilleri, O.Carm., explains that “in the past 15 years, students have enrolled from various walks of life, coming from the teaching profession, chaplaincies, healthcare, social work, pastoral settings, spiritual centres, religious movements, and even sports”.

Fr Charló Camilleri, O.Carm.

He also emphasises that “the programme is constantly being kept up-to-date with the fast pace of an ever-changing society and culture”. He stresses also the necessity “for pastoral ministers to be professionally trained in accompanying people who ask for assistance in a spiritual and faith context. Good will and good intentions are not enough to support people, especially if they are in vulnerable situations.”

Being professionally trained in understanding human complexity assures that ministering to people is effective. “God forbid,” continues Camilleri, “that those engaged in this form of pastoral ministry resolve to simplistic, or even worse, fundamentalistic solutions based on irrational and unreasonable credulity.”

He adds that worldwide, there is a surge in appreciation for the spiritual dimension of the human person, which lies at the basis of all religious and non-religious beliefs and world views, as it responds to the human need and search for meaning.

Spiritual accompaniment is “the privileged space” where the human person discerns and freely searches for meaning.

“The spiritual companion is a professional who mentors this process in a non-judgemental or intrusive method and approach,” Camilleri says.

Lorraine Tabone

For Lorraine Tabone, enrolling in the programme meant following “a three-year, very interesting and adventurous journey of depth and intensity, bringing a holistic understanding of the human person”. Tabone, who is involved in spiritual mentorship in a Christian community at the MSSP Oratory in Birkirkara, says that “although the programme is strictly academic, demanding time, work and study, there is this slight twist to it. Besides growing in knowledge, learners recognise that they are growing in self-awareness, knowledge of self, wholeness, and integrity”.

The programme of studies prepares learners for practice. Tabone says that “after having acquired the required skills, I was able to accompany others in their own journey as I was provided with the necessary tools and abilities”.

The third year of the course is dedicated solely to research and the writing of the dissertation. The course coordinator explained that in the past years, students have contributed to the academic field through their research and dissertations, some of which were also considered for publication due to their originality.

Alumni from this master’s programme are also encouraged to join the Maltese Association for the Study of Spirituality and Spiritual Companionship, an autonomous, voluntary, registered and non-profit association that supports mainly lay professional spiritual companions or directors in their ministry, as well as promoting education and research in this field.

For more information, visit www.um.edu.mt/theology/prospective/mainspiritualcompanionship/ or e-mail the course coordinator Fr Camilleri at charlo.camilleri@um.edu.mt.