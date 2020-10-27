Manchester City made it two wins from two in their latest bid for Champions League glory as Kevin De Bruyne starred in a straightforward 3-0 win at Marseille on Tuesday.
The English side, who have never reached the semi-finals under Pep Guardiola, sit top of the early Group C table after their opening victory at Porto last week.
With De Bruyne running the show in midfield on his first start since returning from injury, City cruised past a largely ineffective Marseille.
Andre-Villas Boas’s men, playing in their first Champions League campaign since 2013, are rooted to the foot of the group after back-to-back defeats.
Porto sit second behind City after a 2-0 win over Olympiakos in Group C’s other match on Tuesday.
