Emmanuel Delicata Winemaker, Malta’s fourth generation family winery, has revealed that their award-winning white and red Gran Cavalier wines will be sent off to market with an exciting, updated look to usher in the brand’s latest vintage releases.

Noble varietals

Three of the cellar’s flagship wines now carry on their label the very evident Riżerva mention, indicating the premium qualities and stature of Delicata’s barrique and bottle-aged D.O.K. Malta Superior wines. These are the Gran Cavalier Chardonnay, Malta’s only white Riżerva, and the red mono-varietals Gran Cavalier Syrah and Gran Cavalier Merlot.

The range, which is masterly crafted from handpicked noble grape varieties from selected Maltese family vineyards, also comprises a fourth wine, the inimitable Sauvignon Blanc. It is very sought after for its precise aromatic characteristics thanks to an applied white winemaking method called macération pelliculaire, or maceration of grape skins and juice before the onset of fermentation.

Critically acclaimed

Named after the foremost position of Grand Master in the order of the Knights of Malta, Gran Cavalier is one of the leading premium Maltese wine ranges. The brand’s remarkable wine quality was recently acknowledged by winning the first-ever silver medal presented to a Maltese wine at the top wine competition Decanter World Wine Awards.

“This is the perfect time for us to be launching this richer packaging,” said company director Mario Delicata. “The Maltese wine connoisseur has fallen for Delicata’s Gran Cavalier range in a big way because the wines are expressive of the immutable characteristics of the Maltese land and climate. All four wines bring something special to the table, and we believe the new design cues really back up their unique taste and pedigree.”

Rich and luxurious

The label portrays the Gran Cavalier crest with all its symbolic richness, including crown, shield and other heraldic features, and the subtle silhouette of a chivalrous grandmaster.

The lavish livery with increased use of gold foil lettering asserts the brand’s codes of authenticity, tradition and excellence. Heritage, tradition, alongside a sense of prestige are all integral to the Gran Cavalier thoroughbred range of Maltese wines.

“We have a clear vision: to make Maltese wines of world-class excellence that rival the very best. We have drawn on our in-house expertise, graphic design studio skills, novel embellishment techniques and the capabilities of our winery’s state-of-the-art bottling hall to create a packaging that hopefully does the wines justice. We have consciously set ourselves standards that go beyond what is already in the market.”

Quality first

Each Gran Cavalier bottle is sealed with a first-class stopper which eliminates cork taint, prevents early oxidation or potential reduction in the bottle and protects the wine’s longevity.

Each cork is covered by a decorative polylaminate capsule that mimics the look and feel of tin. Combined they make a hygienic closure that is respectful of our environment and planet. Furthermore, the fine wines are sold in special recyclable corrugated cardboard boxes.

All four Gran Cavalier varietals are suitable for vegans, a quality that is now clearly indicated by a logo on the back label.

Delicata’s Gran Cavalier collection is Malta’s most awarded range of Maltese wines and has earned 34 international honours to date.

Wine lovers will start seeing the wines with their new labels at leading restaurants, wine bars and specialist wine merchant shops imminently.