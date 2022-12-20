LIV Golf League players will be able to compete in next year’s Masters after Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said Tuesday the event will keep “current criteria” for 2023 entrants.

Without mentioning the Saudi-backed upstart series by name, Ridley expressed disappointment with golf’s ongoing divide caused by LIV luring away top PGA Tour talent with record prize money for 54-hole events.

“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it,” Ridley said.

“Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.

“Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters tournament.”

Six former Masters champions are among 10 players currently qualified for next year’s first major golf showdown at the historic venue.

They include Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters winner and six-time major champion who was the first top player to push LIV Golf forward.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt....