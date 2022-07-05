The University of Malta’s Institute of Maltese Studies is holding a webinar on Wednesday, July 13, from noon to 1pm for anyone interesting in learning more and potentially applying to enrol on a programme of study leading to a master’s degree in Maltese culture and heritage from the University during the forthcoming academic year.

During the webinar, information will be given on the main contents of the course, the timetable of lectures on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5pm to 7 or 8pm, the estimated number of hours per week students would need to dedicate for a successful outcome, and about job opportunities prospects for graduates.

The course allows students to choose their favourite subjects for their research dissertation, as long as they relate to Malta.

Institute director Prof. Carmel Cassar will chair the webinar, and two of the course lecturers, Dr Theresa Vella and Dr Charles Xuereb, will also be available to answer questions of participants in the webinar.

To register for the webinar visit the Facebook page or call the institute’s secretariat on 2340 2566 or e-mail maltesestudies@um.edu.mt.