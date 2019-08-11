Applications for the highly successful Master of Arts in Film Studies, offered by the Faculty of Arts of the University of Malta in collaboration with the Malta Film Commission, are still open.

The MA in Film Studies is a flexible programme designed to address and reach the interests of students from different academic backgrounds with a strong interest in the theory and practice of film. It combines the theoretical aspects in film studies with a practical component and will enable productive interaction between the academia and the film and television industry.

Students will be introduced to the key transitional moments in the history of cinema and the principal theoretical approaches to film, to be explored in relation to specific genres, auteurs, contexts of production as well as spectatorship. The programme will also provide students with the necessary skills to successfully plan and shoot a short film and to develop it throughout all of its stages from the script to the screen.

This is a part-time evening course offered over three years and is eligible for tax rebates under the Get Qualified Scheme!

Online applications available at https://bit.ly/2YJeRoZ. Late applications will be received until August 31 at 2pm.