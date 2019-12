Giulia Elena Xuereb recently graduated with a Master’s degree in Acting (Classical and Contemporary Text) from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, consistently ranked among the world’s top five acting conservatoires. Her studies in Glasgow were supported by a scholarship awarded under the Malta Arts Scholarships Scheme run by the Ministry of Education. Xuereb plans to carry on with her studies at the RCS and pursue a career as an actor.

