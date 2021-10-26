Valletta coach Jose Antonio Cardoso Mendes was delighted with his team’s performance against Hibernians on Sunday and said that the team is moving closer to show the identity of football he wants to see his players play.

The Citizens fought back from going down to a Jake Grech’s opener in the first half to clinch a merited point at the death courtesy of Shaun Dimech’s equaliser.

The result left Valletta sharing fourth spot with their neighbouring rivals Floriana on ten points, seven adrift of leaders Hibernians.

“Valletta FC played a very good game against Hibernians and I am really satisfied with my players' attitude,” Cardoso Mendes, aka Toze, told the Times of Malta.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta