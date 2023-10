Local referee Stephen Vella has been appointed as one of the match officials for this week's matches from the UEFA Futsal Champions League main round.

Vella will be involved in Group 5 action that will take place at Zagreb's KC Drazen Petrovic sports complex in Croatia.

Group 5 will see hosts MNK Futsal Dinamo taking on Montenegro's KMF Titograd, Orebro SK Futsal of Sweden and Poland's representatives in KSC Lubawa.

