The Marseille-Lyon Ligue 1 match was postponed after the away team’s bus was stoned on Sunday as it entered the Stade Velodrome with Lyon coach Fabio Grosso and his assistant injured during the attack.

A crisis unit had been set up to decide on the playing of the fixture between the two fierce rivals in the wake of the incident.

“These are completely unacceptable circumstances,” said Marseille club president Pablo Longoria.

“My first thought is for Fabio Grosso, someone I respect and have known for a long time. I went to see him as soon as I arrived at the stadium, I saw how he was.”

At around 1745 GMT, Lyon’s bus was attacked with stones and four windows were broken, injuring Grosso on the face above the left eye.

