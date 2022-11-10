Sports matches arousing suspicions of being fixed globally are on course to break the thousand mark this year but if the matchfixers believe they are in for an easy ride they should think again.

“It is why we come to work every day, doing serious work helping our partners to tackle serious crime groups,” Tom Mace, director of global operations for Sportradar Integrity Services, told AFP at their London office.

Sportradar Integrity Services is a global supplier of sport integrity solutions and partner to over 150 sports federations and leagues with clients ranging from FIFA to NASCAR.

Analysts working 24/7 and operating from their main base in London to hubs in Montevideo, Melbourne, Singapore, Las Vegas and Minneapolis pore over screens of live sporting fixtures and betting odds.

They watch how bookmakers’ odds move over the course of both pre-match and in-play trading of a contest, aided by their bet monitoring software.

