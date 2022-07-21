Mater Dei Hospital is now equipped with a "sophisticated" gamma scanner found in just two other hospitals around the world, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Thursday.

The scanner, used mainly on patients with cardiac problems, cost some €700,000 - half paid for by the government and the other half by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The machine provides quicker scans that help specialists provide patients with faster diagnoses. It also emits less radiation than other gamma scanners, reducing risk for patients, Fearne said.

According to the minister, the efficiency of the machine has also translated into shorter waiting times, with those requiring specific scans waiting only a month.

The fact that only two other hospitals have such a machine also meant that specialists from around the world will now be coming to Malta to further their specialisation using the machine, Fearne said.

The hospital expects to carry out some 4,000 tests related to cardiac issues by the end of the year.

COVID-19 update

Meanwhile, giving an update on COVID-19 situation, Fearne said the number of cases as well as those in hospital has once again started to go down.

There are currently 18 symptomatic patients in hospital, with just two requiring intensive care. There are also a number of others who were positive fbut had been admitted for other reasons, although the minister did not provide any details on this figure.

Fearne did not reply to questions on Malta having the highest death rate in Europe. On the positivity rate, he said the number of those testing positive was likely higher as a result of people going forward either having symptoms or having already tested positive through home kits.

Results from home kits are not included in the official tallies and, Fearne said, if these were, the positivity rate will likely be lower as there would be more negative cases registered.