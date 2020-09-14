Healthcare workers at Mater Dei Hospital have each been offered a free ticket to enter the Esplora Science Centre in Kalkara, as a thank you for their work in fighting COVID-19.

Eligible workers can also bring up to three other visitors with them, with each enjoying a 30 per cent discount on entry fees. The additional visitors can be either children or adults.



Healthcare workers are to present their work identification tag to redeem the offer.

Malta Council for Science and Technology chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said the offer to healthcare workers was “is a small token of appreciation for their tremendous contribution to our society”.

“They present our younger generations with an excellent role model when it comes to the importance of science-related careers,” he said.

Mater Dei CEO Celia Falzon thanked MCST for the gesture and noted that the pandemic had “highlighted the value of a science-based approach to dealing with the unknown and the unexpected.”

“MCST and Esplora are creating an environment which encourages more students to embrace science in their careers. As the entity which employ the largest number of staff with a science-based education in Malta, Mater Dei Hospital strongly welcomes these efforts,” she said.

Esplora is an interactive science centre focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) engagement.

In September, the centre is taking a closer look at the science of colours, through its theme Colour Splash.

For more information visit http://esplora.org.mt, or https://www.facebook.com/esploramalta.