An engineer who led a project to recycle hot air to heat up Mater Dei Hospital wards and water has been recognised for his efforts.

Ramon Tabone, from the hospital’s directorate of engineering, was the recipient of the ‘Best Green Initiative’ award at a ceremony to reward high achievers within Malta’s public sector.

Tabone’s project captured heat emitted by the hospital’s chillers and used it to to heat wards and domestic water. It is estimated that one million liters of fuel was saved, and carbon emissions were reduced by more than three million kilograms.

His award was one of 10 given out on Friday evening, with winners picked from almost 300 nominations.

The awards were announced at the end of the Public Service Expo, held for the first time this year. The Expo brought together different government departments to allow them to showcase the work they do and technologies they implement that allows them to do so.

Winners receive their awards. Video: DOI

Other winners were:

Best Digital Solution: Information Management Unit of the Ministry for Social Policy for the 'mySocialSecurity.' platform. The tool allows users to see what benefits they are eligible for.

Inclusion Award: Marsa Community Policing team for several community initiatives and for their work helping minority groups access authorities.

Inspiring Social Responsibility Award: Malta Food Agency for the distribution of fresh fruit, vegetables and fish to soup kitchens and food banks.

Project of the Year: ‘Dar Padova’ by the Department of Active Aging and Community Care. A clinic offering several services to the elderly in Gozo, as well as a night shelter.

Team Recognition Award: Industrial Relations Unit (IRU) within the People and Standards Division for its work on workers' conditions.

Quality Award: Business First for consistently obtaining positive results in quality internal controls of the Public Service. The Passport office and the eID office within Identity Malta, the Office for Consular Services, the One-Stop-Shop for Public Officers and Health Care Funding have obtained the Quality Label.

Best Practice in Good Governance Award: Standards Authority for Social Care, after the National Audit Office (NAO) described this authority in a recent audit as a ‘fine example in good governance’.

Role Model Award: Police Constable Aiden Brignone Carachi, who saved a man suffering a stroke from dying and was praised for his work ethic by colleagues.

Outstanding Effort Award: Civil Protection team for their work to assist victims of the earthquake in Turkey.