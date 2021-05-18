Mater Dei Hospital is extending visiting hours, adding a morning slot of one-hour and-a-half for visitors from Wednesday.

The hospital made the announcement on Facebook, saying that from tomorrow, visitors will be able to visit patients between 11am and 12.30pm and from 5pm till 6pm on all days, including public holidays. There can only be one visitor at any time, and visitors are required to wear a mask and practice hand hygiene.

The hospital has been gradually extending visiting hours after having banned all visits at the height of the COVID-19 emergency in March. In April, one-hour visits were allowed.

Prior to the onset of the virus last year, the regular visiting hours for most wards had been 11.30am to 1pm and between 3pm and 8pm, with between two and three people allowed beside each bed at any one time.

Last week, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that the numbers of hospital admissions had halved in a month, dropping from 69 on April 16 to 33 last Friday.