Mater Dei Hospital is restricting visiting hours and limiting the number of people who may visit patients in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The changes come into force on Wednesday.

The hospital authorities said visiting hours shall be revised as follows:

Monday to Sunday: 11.30am to 1200, 5pm to 6pm. There can only be one visitor at any time.

"All visitors shall be screened before entering the hospital. As a result, please expect some waiting time and queues before entering the hospital," the hospital authorities said.

The screening includes the hospital main entrance, day-care, and the outpatients and emergency departments.

The visiting hours for most wards had so far been 11.30am to 1pm and between 3pm and 8pm, with between two and three people allowed beside each bed at any one time.

On Sunday, the authorities also announced that visiting hours would be restricted at the St Vincent de Paule home for the elderly in Luqa and other homes.

They advised anyone feeling unwell or who has recently returned from countries identified by the public health department as being at risk not to visit such residences.

Visitors were also advised to wash their hands before entering and leaving, with hand sanitizers to be placed at all entrances.

International helpline

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday also announced a helpline for use by any Maltese abroad. It is 00356 2204 2200. They can also use email address: sitcen.mfea@gov.mt