€1,020 were raised during the fifth edition of the Mater Dei Hospital Volleyball League 2019, organised by the Employee Health and Well Being Unit within Mater Dei Hospital, in collaboration with the Malta Volleyball Association at the Cottonera Sports Complex.

This year, a record number of participating teams was recorded – 15 in total and, similar to previous years, the proceeds collected were donated to Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

Following a good competition among the 15 teams, Volley Lama, Land Sharks, Mater Dei and More Volley Mates qualified for the semi-finals. The Land Sharks won the league, followed by Volley Lama and the Mater Dei team.

The money raised was presented to Fr Martin Micallef, director of the home, by the hospital’s CEO Ivan Falzon and Monica Camilleri, assistant principal, Employee Health and Well-being, Mater Dei Hospital.