Hospital patients are being asked to buy medical supplies, including medicines and bandages, because they are out of stock at Mater Dei Hospital, according to relatives.

More than 20 people described on social media how they had to leave the bedside of their relative to go to pharmacies after being asked to do so by hospital staff.

They shared their experiences on the Facebook group Women for Women after a mother commented that she was asked to buy medication for her sick baby.

“My baby has been admitted at hospital for a virus and they asked me to go buy an antibiotic… because they don’t have,” the mother wrote.

Martin Balzan, president of the Medical Association of Malta, said that the situation of patients being asked to buy medicines from outside the hospital was “occurring but not common”.

He said this was due to several reasons.

First, there were medicine shortages at European level and Brexit had impacted the availability of British brands.

“This can also happen when there is abnormal consumption of a medicine or because there is a tendering process and the medicine is stuck in bureaucracy,” he said.

One woman described how a “close person of mine was in the ITU and they asked for medicine which was out of stock from hospital but yet available in private pharmacy! Absurd!”

Another woman said she was asked to buy bandages for her father following an operation.

“Recently, we experienced a family member needing special bandages to put on stiches (sic). They told us to go and buy them from outside because hospital didn’t stock on them… it happened that the sizes we required were out of stock,” she said.

What would happen if family could not afford to buy medication?

Several spoke about the expense and questioned what would happen if a family could not afford to buy the medication.

One woman wrote: “My kids were admitted to hospital and I had to buy medication for them and other necessities. Thanks to my family and friends that supported me as, otherwise, I wouldn’t have managed.”

While several were shocked at the notion of having to buy medicines while being hospitalised, others showed their appreciation towards the State hospital.

“My brother has been in hospital since December last year. Yes, we have been asked several times to purchase medicines for him... every month we spend roughly €70 on medicines only but, compared to all the care and attention that he has been receiving, this is nothing after all. He is still alive thanks to the dedication of the doctoring staff at hospital.”

A spokesperson for the health ministry said it was looking into the matter.

Last month, the Standing Committee of European Doctors issued a statement calling for concerted EU action to secure medicine supplies.

“The availability of medicines has been a long-standing challenge in the EU, however, national medical associations have reported that shortages have become systemic and affect all types of medicinal products. Last winter, almost all EU countries reported shortages of commonly used medicines, including antibiotics, pain relievers, anti-inflammatories and diabetes medication,” the committee said.