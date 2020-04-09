Mater Dei Hospital is temporarily suspending visiting hours as part of COVID-19 prevention measures.

The hospital said on Facebook that although the restrictions may be difficult for patients and their loved ones, it was taking these necessary steps to protect patients and staff.

The measure, it said, was temporary and was being followed to safeguard patients’ health.

It said it did not apply when visiting children and in other extraordinary situations.

In such circumstances, nursing staff would advise relatives accordingly.

Visitors have also been banned fro St Vincent de Paule for some time.

Nurses, on their initiative, have been organising video calls between residents and relatives.

Malta has registered two deaths from the virus. It has 299 confirmed cases with four patients receiving intensive treatment.