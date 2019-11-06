Letters offering a spot at Mater Dei's medical school against a fee paid in advance are "fraudulent", the hospital's management has confirmed.

In a Facebook post on Mater Dei's page, CEO Ivan Falzon and Malta Postgraduate Medical Training Program head Raymond Galea said they had found out about the issue on Tuesday and that a number of people were being targeted.

Those sent the letters were being offered a spot at Mater Dei's Malta Foundation School.

"These letters are asking recipients to pay in advance for this training/courses. Mater Dei Hospital and The Malta Foundation School dissociate themselves from the contents of such letters," the said.

The matter has been reported to the "competent authorities for further investigation" and "possible criminal action".

Those receiving such letters were urged to "verify their authenticity prior to disbursing any funds or incurring ancillary costs to pursue what is maliciously being offered".