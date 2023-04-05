To help people see and understand better a sorrowful Virgin Mary (Mater Dolorosa), Għajnsielem parish church organised a special representation in the form of a tableau during the procession of Our Lady of Sorrows along the streets of the village.

As the procession arrived at the church parvis, the faithful gathered around a large cross set up in front of the church to assist for a representation featuring the Sixth and Seventh Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary by the Għaqda Drammatika Għajnsielem.

Around 130 children, holding candles, created sombre atmosphere. The St Joseph Band of Għajnsielem took part.