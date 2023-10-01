The Malta Football Players Association (MFPA) and the Malta Football Association have reached an agreement to revise the Memorandum of Understanding for players forming part of the women’s national football team set-up.

Consolidating the initial agreement signed in 2021, the revised MOU represents another significant step forward for women’s football in Malta as it addresses important matters such as a commitment to collectively develop a maternal and early childhood support policy for female football players.

All parties also recognise the need to align their interests and combine their strengths and record their shared respect for all internationally recognised human rights as set out in the FIFA Statutes and in FIFA’s Human Rights Policy, and their commitment to promote the protection of these rights.

There is also agreement over financial remuneration and performance-based bonuses for the UEFA Women’s Nations League competition.

