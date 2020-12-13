Next time you are at an event where the people present have toasted each other and clinked glasses, you (and those around you) might find it amusing if you pose the question “How many clinks have we had?”. The answer is n x (n-1) divided by 2, where n is the number of people present (for example, for 10 people, the answer is 10 x 9/2 = 45). Can you see why?

The counting question above arises naturally. Many similar mathematical questions could come to mind without much effort (the real effort comes in trying to answer them ...). Some questions led to interesting, and perhaps non-intuitive, mathematical discoveries about groups of friends or acquaintances (or sets of objects with certain relations in general).

If the number of friends that invite you for a celebration on their birthday is more than the number 365 of days in a year, then you will have two (or more) celebrations on the same day (why?). However, this is likely to happen even if you have more than 22 friends. More precisely, in any group of 23 people, the probability that there are two people who have the same birthday is more than 50 per cent. This fact is referred to as the Birthday Paradox. For 70 people, the probability that some two birthdays coincide is already 99.9 per cent.

In a paper published in The Mathematical Intelligencer in 1988, David Wells asked readers to evaluate 24 famous theorems for beauty. He published the results in the same journal in 1990. The following was ranked 20th: At any party, there are two people who have the same number of friends present (but not necessarily the same set of friends). Let us prove this one. Let n be the number of people. Suppose that, to the contrary, each person has a unique number of friends. Thus, let person 1 be the one who has no friends, person 2 the one who has one friend, ..., person n the one who has n-1 friends. We have that person n is a friend of all the others, but this contradicts the assertion that person one has no friends.

If at least six people attend the party, then there will be three people who know each other or three mutual strangers (can you prove this?). This may not happen if only five people attend (why?). For any two positive integers r and s, let R(r,s) be the smallest integer n such that whenever a party has at least n attendees, there are r people who know each other or s mutual strangers. Ramsey’s Theorem tells us that R(r,s) exists. Our example gives us R(3,3) = 6.

To date, R(r,s) has been determined only for certain small values of r and s; for the rest, we only have ranges of possible values. Ramsey’s Theorem gave rise to an active area of mathematics referred to as Ramsey Theory and loosely described as finding order in disorder.

Prof. Peter Borg and Prof. Josef Lauri are members of the Department of Mathematics within the Faculty of Science of the University of Malta.

Sound bites

• Due to the spread of COVID-19, much emphasis is placed on isolation. In Malta, group meetings of seven or more people in public spaces are currently forbidden. Let us represent a community by a network of points and relations, where a point represents a community member and a relation represents an instance where two members know each other. Let us assume that in a group meeting, the people would know each other (they form a clique). Peter Borg (the first author of this page) and Kurt Fenech addressed the following relevant problem: Given a positive integer k, what is the smallest number of relations that can be removed from a network so that no k-clique (a set of k points such that every 2 are related) remains? For the scenario described above, k is seven, and the removal of a relation translates to forbidding two people (who know each other) from meeting in public. Borg and Fenech proved that if m and t are the number of relations and the number of k-cliques in the original network, respectively, and r is the number of relations in a k-clique (which is k x (k-1) divided by 2, as can be deduced from the main article above), then the answer (which of course depends on the network) is at most (2 x m) + (r x t) divided by 3 x r. This bound is attained if, and only if, the network consists of k-cliques such that no 2 have two common points. This result was published this year. The following are the publication details: P. Borg and K. Fenech, A Turán-type generalisation of Tuza’s triangle edge cover problem, The Australasian Journal of Combinatorics 78(3) (2020), 399-412.

