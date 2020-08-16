The Number Wise Mathematics series recently saw the introduction of Year 4 textbooks and the second addition of the workbooks for Year 1, 2 and 4.

The Number Wise series consists of Maths textbooks and workbooks that take students through all the primary years of education from kindergarten to Year 6. The textbooks from Years 1 to 4 were prepared by Maltese primary teachers from different schools.

The series focusses on mathematical concepts and topics in a Maltese context, making it specific and relevant for Maltese children. It is also based on the Maltese learning outcomes framework, making it ideal for local schools. Educators at different levels in state, Church and independent schools were also consulted in the making of the series.

The series presents situations and problems that the pupils themselves may encounter, promoting reasoning, logical thought and critical skills in an environment they can relate to.

Number Wise textbooks are complemented by workbooks and revision assessment papers (RAP). The latter also provides pupils with podcasts for aural mental test questions. The workbooks are written and prepared by Lorraine Vella while the textbooks are prepared by Vella together with Doriana Delia Parnis, Sara Debono and Kenneth Debono.

Vella, an assistant head at St Francis School, Birkirkara, graduated with a B.Ed (Hons) degree from the University of Malta in 1998 and obtained an M.Sc in Educational Leadership from the University of Leicester, the UK, in 2010. The co-authors also have vast experience of teaching at primary level in various Maltese schools.

Schools that adopt the Number Wise series are entitled to complimentary copies for teachers and learning support assistants and may also be supplied with a digital copy to facilitate online teaching in case of another possible lockdown.

For more information call 7956 7891 or e-mail info@scholapublications.com.