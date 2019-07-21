When Jake Xuereb wanted to get his Mathematics A-level certificate in one year, he knew that traditional private lessons were not going to cut it.

Needing the individual attention and study methods that worked best for him, he turned to Luke Collins, who helped him until he was able to achieve his goal.

Now 22, Luke, who finished his BA in Maths and Computer Sciences, and Jake, 20, who is halfway through his Bachelor’s in Maths and Physics, have created LearnD, an app that pairs students to other students who are able to offer one-to-one assistance.

Mr Xuereb said that the current model for private tuition in Malta is still very much based on the classroom setting, a system that isn’t always ideal for students who could benefit from individual attention.

“Teachers don’t have time to do this after school,” Mr Xuereb said, “but students who have only recently gone through the same system can have a lot to offer.”

The pair started working on the app around two years ago, when Mr Xuereb was still in sixth form, and in 2018 they were awarded part of the TakeOff seed fund award which allowed them to develop it further.

How does the app work?

The app, which currently hosts around a hundred people and is available for both Android and iOS, is based on a subscription model and is free for students.

Users sign up and can then search for tutors in whatever subject they need - or register as tutors themselves.

Tutors can list their qualifications and availability times, and are subject to reviews by their students.

The app is also conscious of safety issues that may arise, which is why parent accounts are required to verify connections between tutors and students who are under 16 years old.

“Our goal is to build a platform of enthusiastic and knowledgeable people who can find people who need their help,” Mr Xuereb said.