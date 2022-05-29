Argentine-born midfielder Matias Garcia has been awarded a Maltese passport and will now be eligible to represent the national team in the upcoming UEFA Nations League qualifiers.

The announcement was made by Garcia’s club Floriana FC who said that the player had been awarded the passport through the citizenship-by-merit programme that was introduced by the government a few months ago.

“Floriana Football Club is pleased to announce that midfielder Matías García has formally received his Maltese passport through the citizenship-by-merit programme,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“It is truly an honour to have such an exemplary and dedicated professional player eligible to represent not only our club, but also our country.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta