Maltese tennis was in seventh heaven yesterday after putting its hands on two historic gold medals at the Marsa Sports Club.

Matija Pecotic produced a gutsy performance to beat tournament’s number 1 seed Lucas Catarina 6-1 6-2 to help Malta win its first ever gold medal in this event.

The local supporters that filled the Marsa Sports Club were instrumental in helping Pecotic make big gains throughout the match, tilting the tie to his favour and eventually beat the Monaco representative.

Pecotic lauded his team’s backing and described this success as a collective effort because there was a lot of hard work and commitment behind the scenes to reach such milestones.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...