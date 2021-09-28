Masquerade Malta is holding new auditions for the Malta cast of the multi-award-winning production, Matilda the Musical.

Although Masquerade secured the professional rights to the show and originally cast the production for performances in April 2020, this initial run was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new production is set to take to the stage in April 2022 – but as some of the original ensemble and children previously cast are unavailable, several roles are now open to be recast through a series of auditions this October.

“Once again, we are looking for the best performance talent in Malta to join the new cast of Matilda the Musical,” Masquerade’s artistic director Anthony Bezzina said.

“We know that local talent is more than ready to bring Malta’s debut production of this much-loved global phenomenon to life – and opening night will be all the better, following the difficult journey through the pandemic to finally being able to stage it. We can’t wait!”

Adapted from the children’s novel by Roald Dahl, Matilda the Musical features a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin. Since its premiere in 2010, the show’s story of Matilda, an extraordinary little girl who takes a stand and changes her destiny, has captured the imagination of audiences and critics alike through sell-out runs and tours the world over. To date, the musical has won more than 90 international awards, including 24 for best musical.

The auditions for the fresh casting of the children’s roles and male and female ensemble for Malta’s debut production of Matilda the Musical will be held at M Space on October 12 and 14.

The ideal candidates to join the Malta original cast will be selected based on a range of skills and attributes, from their talent and energy to their punctuality and commitment.

Those attending auditions are asked to prepare songs according to their preferred role as well as a monologue, as outlined in the audition pack available upon request. They should also be ready to participate in a dance workshop as required.

Auditions for Matilda the Musical will be held at M Space, Msida, on October 12 and 14. To reserve a place and request an audition pack, e-mail Veronica Bezzina at veronica@masquerademalta.com. More information and updates are found online at www.masquerademalta.com.