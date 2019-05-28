Matilda The Musical, adapted from the incomparable children’s novel by Roald Dahl, is to be staged in Malta next year.

Masquerade Malta has secured the professional rights to the world-renowned production and will be staging it locally in April 2020.

“We are excited and proud to announce that we are the official producers of Matilda The Musical next year in Malta,” says Masquerade’s artistic director Anthony Bezzina.

“We can’t wait to share this smash-hit musical with local audiences. We are sure the perfect Matilda is out there and we can’t wait to find her!”, he said in anticipation of the upcoming casting call.

Touted as “easily the standout musical of the decade” by the UK’s Sunday Times, and winning more than 90 international awards including 23 for Best Musical, Matilda The Musical is the timeless story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

With its script by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, the show was premiered by the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon in November 2010, before transferring to London’s West End where it continues to delight audiences both young and old today.

Matilda The Musical has also enjoyed sell-out runs around the world, including on Broadway, and tours of Australia, New Zealand, the US, the UK and Ireland. It has even had a non-English language production in Seoul, South Korea.

Now Masquerade will be adding Malta to the official list of global show locations, and the first round of auditions will take place later this month. All of the parts in Matilda are currently up for grabs, and further details will be announced soon.

Stay tuned for updates about the Malta production of Matilda The Musical at www.masquerademalta.com.