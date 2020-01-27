Matilda the Musical, the award-winning play based on the iconic Roald Dahl book, will be staged by Masquerade Malta at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in April. Tickets are available at a 10 per cent discount on seats in the stalls and dress circle booked until the end of January.

Touted as “easily the standout musical of the decade” by the UK’s Sunday Times, and winning more than 90 international awards, including 23 for best musical, Matilda The Musical is the timeless story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

With its script by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, the show was premiered by the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon in November 2010, before transferring to London’s West End and enjoying sell-out runs around the world.

Director and producer Anthony Bezzina said the show remains one of the West End’s most popular productions for both critics and audiences alike.

“Both fans of Dahl’s seminal story and those who are unfamiliar with it will have much to savour in this funny and touching adaptation,” he said.

Matilda the Musical will be performed on April 17 and 18 at 7.30pm, April 19 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, April 25 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and April 26 at 2.30pm. For bookings, visit www. mcc.com.mt. Tickets in the stalls and dress circle will be available at a 10 per cent discount until January 31. For more information, visit www.masquerademalta.com or call 7979 3737.