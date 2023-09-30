Tottenham snatched a dramatic 2-1 win against nine-man Liverpool as Joel Matip’s last-gasp own-goal ended the Reds’ resistance after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off.

Ange Postecoglou’s side shattered Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season and extended their own thanks to the gripping climax to a pulsating clash in north London.

Jones was dismissed in the first half before Tottenham took the lead through Son Heung-min’s opener.

Cody Gakpo equalised just before half-time but Liverpool were reduced to nine when Jota saw red after the interval.

It seemed Liverpool would hold out against the odds until Matip accidently diverted Pedro Porro’s cross into his own net with just seconds left.

