The University has issued an update regarding the forthcoming MATSEC exams for candidates who are in quarantine.

It said on Tuesday that in view of the current situation regarding COVID-19, with regard to students who are in mandatory quarantine ordered by the health authorities during the September 2020 Matriculation examination session:

(a) applicants wishing to join Medicine & Surgery, Dental Surgery and courses accepting limited numbers of students will be offered the opportunity to sit for their examinations at their home under supervision. If they obtain all the General and the Special Course Requirements by the September 2020 session they will be admitted to the course of their choice as regular students.

(b) students in mandatory quarantine wishing to join all other undergraduate courses will be allowed to join their first preference course in October 2020 as temporary students, on condition that they sit for the Advanced and Intermediate level examinations by the December 2020 MATSEC examination session.

If they satisfy the General and the Special Course requirements they will continue the course as regular students. If they obtain at least 36 points they will continue the course as probationary students until the end of the academic year. If they obtain less than 36 points, they will be withdrawn from the course.

The concessions apply only in the case of mandatory quarantine of students as ordered by the health authorities. The concessions do not apply to students who are sick or absent for examinations for whatever other reason.

Once students are informed by the Health Authorities that they must remain in mandatory quarantine they are required to immediately inform MATSEC Support Unit by sending an email on matsec@um.edu.mt which should include also a copy of the document issued by the Health Authorities.

As SEC examinations will not be held in December 2020, students applying to join the Junior College who will be in mandatory quarantine ordered by the health authorities during the 2 September 2020 examination session will be allowed to join the Junior College as probationary students until the end of the academic year