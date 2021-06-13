A Maltese SEC exam question asking students to write an essay about a fight between Maltese and foreigners is “disturbing” and “dangerous” as it reinforces stereotypes and incites racism, according to a top anthropologist.

Featuring in this year’s Maltese exam, the question reads: “Yesterday a big fight broke out between Maltese youths and foreigners in a main street in Paceville. Write a report on how the fight happened, and how police intervened.”

David Zammit pointed out that the context in which the question was being couched invites students to make some implicit link between the themes normally explored in Maltese as a subject, together with a very delicate scenario.

“It’s quite shocking to read that question. It’s putting students in a very difficult position when this is a Maltese exam. Almost without wanting to, issues relating to identity and patriotism would surface.”

He explained further that Maltese literature, just like that of other countries, tended to focus on concepts of national identity and patriotism.

“So, a question like this is implicitly suggesting there is a link between Dun Karm and his version of Maltese identity and the fighting between Maltese and foreigners in Paceville, which is very dangerous,” Zammit said.

He pointed it would be a different matter completely if the question appeared in a social studies exam and they were analysing a media report of a fight.

The Maltese SEC exam question

In this case, however, one was left asking what standpoint the students were meant to take, because inevitably they would take some position: “Are they meant to take the standpoint of a judge?”

And from a broader perspective, Zammit said a question like this not only built and reinforced stereotypes, but it also illustrated an instance where this was being done from the top downwards.

“In a sense, there are certain incitements to racism that do not come from the grassroots up but seem to be coming from the state apparatus downwards and it’s really disturbing to see this happening.”

Commissioner for the Promotion of Equality, Renee Laiviera, also weighed in on the issue, saying the question could have just focused on the fight and the reasons for the clash, without highlighting the nationalities of those involved.

“As it is, the question pre-supposes that the main highlight of the ‘news item’ revolves around the country of origin of the individuals concerned. This is more likely to give rise to a stereotypical understanding of the scenario,” she said.

Questions sent to the Education Ministry remained unanswered at the time of writing.