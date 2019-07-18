More than four in five students, parents, and teachers are against the introduction of mandatory foreign language studies at post-secondary school, a survey has found.

The survey into the proposed overhaul of the post-secondary matriculation certificate system, found that 84 per cent were against the introduction of a mandatory foreign language.

In July, the Matsec examinations board unveiled its proposed overhaul of what sixth formers will be required to learn.

The proposals included students having to choose between either Spanish, French, German or Italian at either A-level, Intermediary, or a new ‘proficiency level’.

However, it seems the idea was given the thumbs down by the more than 2,700 students, parents and educators that took the survey earlier this summer.

Part of the survey's findings.

It wasn’t all rejection for the proposed shake up.

The Matsec board said the survey showed that most respondents agreed with three of the four parts of the proposed reforms.

Nearly 80 per cent of the respondents agreed with reforms aimed at remodeling Systems of Knowledge to enhance communication and cultural skills.

They also agreed with giving recognition to students’ co-curricular activities; and with introducing the talented athlete scheme.

The proposed reform was unveiled back in July.

Mandatory foreign languages

According to the proposals, starting in 2020, students starting their post-secondary schooling would have to choose one of four foreign languages.

The new proficiency level will focus on the four core language skills of reading, writing, listening, and speaking.

The four areas will be given equal weighting.

The Matsec board said this was in line with a recent European Commission proposal for students to consolidate their “European identity”.

Co-curricular activities

The Matsec board has suggested introducing co-curricular initiatives, such as participation in on-campus drama activities, or student fora, which would be included in students’ grade assessment as of 2020.

Voluntary involvement in these activities will contribute up to three additional grade points as part of the Matriculation certificate. It will involve a minimum of 80 hours of participation, and be supervised by a tutor.

Here's an overview of Matsec's proposed changes:

Systems of Knowledge gets tweaked

The existing Systems of Knowledge course will be restructured with the compulsory project replaced by class discussions and debates.

The course will focus more on critical thinking, leadership and other important skills, and will be taught in both Maltese an English.

Talented Athlete Scheme

Matsec wants to encourage promising athletes to continue practicing their sport on a regular basis during their two-year post-secondary schooling.

The reform proposes giving these students the option to practice their sport instead of one intermediate subject (10 matriculation points) from 2020.

In-school assessments

Under the proposals, assessment of all subjects at intermediate and advanced level would now feature an assessment by teachers which will contribute to 20 per cent of the final grade.