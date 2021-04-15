Newly minted Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama set his sights on Tokyo Olympics gold on Wednesday after returning to Japan clutching his victor’s green jacket in triumph.

Matsuyama spoke to reporters online from quarantine having returned to his home country the previous day, after becoming the first Japanese man to win a major.

A calm but tired-looking Matsuyama — wearing his green jacket — told reporters he “doesn’t want to pick up a club” while he enjoys his victory.

But the 29-year-old is eyeing more major titles — and Olympic gold on home soil — in the months and years to come, and hopes he can inspire a new generation of Japanese golfers.

