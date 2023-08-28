Malta basketball Division One title holders Starlites FIJO have extended the contract of Maltese-Australian guard Matt Attard, the club announced on Monday.

In a short statement on their socials, the Naxxar side welcomed Attard back ahead of the new season.

“Sniper Matt Attard is back for another season! Welcome home Champ! #anotherone #MattIsBack,” the statement read.

6’2 Attard had joined coach Paul Ferrante’s clan last summer joined after his NAIA college experience at the University of St Francis in the US. Playing as a local foreigner, Attard was an added bonus to the side apart from his American experience.

