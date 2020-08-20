Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus warned Bayern Munich to defend deeper in Sunday’s Champions League final against Paris Saint Germain or risk blowing the treble.

After demolishing Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals, Bayern endured a nervous start to Wednesday’s 3-0 semi-final win over Lyon, who wrecked havoc early on by getting in behind the Germans’ defence.

“Bayern had a harder time against Lyon than against Barcelona,” former Bayern midfielder and West Germany captain Lothar Matthaeus said on Wednesday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.